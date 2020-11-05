Two-Minute Drill: Uiagalelei and the worst pronunciation of his name

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei previews Saturday’s game at Notre Dame, talks about how his first start went, his parents, his family heritage and the worst pronunciation of his name.
Latest
Does Clemson need to run the football to beat Notre Dame?
The Tigers rank just 11th in the ACC at running the football, just 166.5 yards per game, which is down from last year’s 240.4 yards per game average which ranked second in the ACC. This year, Clemson has (…)
4-star Texas QB details his fun weekend in Tigertown
Unofficial and official recruiting visits remain banned during the ongoing dead period that was implemented by the NCAA this spring in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. But that didn’t stop a highly (…)
Notre Dame's biggest concern is stopping No. 9
When Dabo Swinney announced Trevor Lawrence was not going to be available for the Notre Dame game, I’m sure many Irish fans rejoiced. It’s understandable. He’s the projected top pick in the (…)
Tigers in great spot with N.J. recruit after trip to Death Valley
Among the 18,690 people in attendance for No. 1 Clemson’s game vs. Boston College at Death Valley last Saturday was a standout prospect – Jihaad Campbell, a defensive end from Timber Creek High School in (…)
Clemson heads to Notre Dame shorthanded on defense
For a second week in a row, top-ranked Clemson will be without three of its top players on defense. The Tigers are already without linebacker James Skalski, who is out with a groin injury, and after (…)
Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Wednesday’s practice at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility in Clemson. This was Swinney’s last meeting with the media prior to Saturday’s (…)
Clemson makes the cut for 5-star
One of the top prospects in the 2022 recruiting class formally narrowed down his recruitment on Wednesday, and Clemson made the cut. Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt five-star offensive lineman Gunner (…)
Has Notre Dame closed the gap on Tigers?
When No. 1 Clemson visits fourth-ranked Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend, Ind., it will be without quarterback Trevor Lawrence and middle linebacker James Skalski. There is also a very good possibility (…)
Two-Minute Drill: Thomas had difficult time with COVID-19
After testing positive for the coronavirus in late March or early April, it took Xavier Thomas about five months before he truly felt recovered from the effects of the virus. The Clemson defensive end (…)
Bockhorst excited to play Notre Dame: 'You better have your chin strap buckled tight'
When Clemson stops by Notre Dame Stadium on Friday evening, Tigers starting guard Matt Bockhorst won’t be giving the historic ground much thought. The Cincinnati native doesn’t get caught up in stadiums and (…)