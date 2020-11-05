Two-Minute Drill: Uiagalelei and the worst pronunciation of his name

November 5, 2020 3:05 pm

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei previews Saturday’s game at Notre Dame, talks about how his first start went, his parents, his family heritage and the worst pronunciation of his name.

