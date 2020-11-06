Clemson Athletics releases its latest COVID-19 report

Clemson Athletics releases its latest COVID-19 report

Baseball

Clemson Athletics releases its latest COVID-19 report

By November 6, 2020 5:18 pm

By |

Clemson Athletics completed 1,377 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6. A total of four individuals tested positive, including three student-athletes, or 0.3% positive.
Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 14,274 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 181 positive results (143 student-athletes, 38 staff), 1.3% positive, and no hospitalizations.

courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications 

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas.  The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available from Clemson Variety & Frame

, , , Baseball, Basketball, Football, Hero

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
1d

Clemson Athletics will discontinue its men’s track and field and cross-country program at the conclusion of the 2020-21 athletic season, Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich announced Thursday. The (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home