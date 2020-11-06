Collins ‘very anxious’ to get to Clemson

Clemson four-star wide receiver commitment Beaux Collins is certainly disappointed he won’t be able to play his senior season at St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, Calif., as California is one of the states that delayed its 2020 fall season to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But at the same time, Collins – who plans to enroll early at Clemson in January – is excited that while he won’t be competing with his high school team next year, he will be on campus with his Tiger teammates and fellow commits in the 2021 class going through spring practice and getting ready for the 2021 college football campaign.

“Yeah, most definitely,” Collins told The Clemson Insider recently. “I’m very anxious right now. Just watching them play every weekend, I just can’t wait to get out there with (wide receivers) coach (Tyler) Grisham and all the other commits in my grade. I feel like we’ll be a No. 1 team for sure, still.”

Although Collins won’t be suiting up for his senior high school season, he is still practicing with St. John Bosco right now and using that time on the field to get better as a wideout while continuing to lift weights in preparation for his arrival to Clemson in a couple of months.

“We still have practices at my school, so I still go attend those, work out with those guys, lift a little bit, and we’re able to run routes and stuff, do seven-on-seven,” he said. “But other than that, just lifting at home in my backyard as well, staying in shape.”

Collins, a top-50 national prospect per multiple recruiting services, is focused on improving one aspect of his game in particular as he gets ready to join the Tigers.

“I’d just say having a plan at the line of scrimmage before the play even starts because I know there’s going to be, at the next level, more man coverage and things like that,” he said. “So, just working on releases and things like that.”

Meanwhile, as he continues to hone his own craft, Collins is keeping tabs on Clemson’s current season and loved seeing his former St. John Bosco teammate – former five-star quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei – ball out in his first career start last Saturday while leading the Tigers to a comeback victory over Boston College at Death Valley.

“Man it was great seeing D.J. sling that thing around (vs. BC),” Collins said. “I love how the team may have bended but never broke!”

Collins is one of 17 commits in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class – which is currently ranked No. 5 nationally according to the 247Sports Composite – and is a fan of how the class has come together to this point.

“I think we’re looking pretty good right now,” he said. “We’re solid at almost basically at every position. We talk in our group chat almost every day. I love those dudes already, man.”

The commits in the class have already formed a strong bond, according to Collins.

“We’re still building on our relationships with everybody, but we have a group chat that we talk in – just talk about football, things that go on, on and off the field,” he said. “So, we’re just building that brotherhood already.”

Collins continues to stay in touch with Grisham and other members of Clemson’s coaching staff as he draws closer to enrolling at the school in January.

“Right now they’re just saying they can’t wait for me to get up there,” Collins said. “But they just want me to cherish these last couple months I have out here in California before I head to Clemson, and they’re just excited for me.”

