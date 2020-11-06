Kelly says Irish are ‘cognizant’ Clemson is stealing signs

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly says he and his offensive coaches have to be cognizant and aware that the Clemson defense steals signs.

“There’s no question it’s something we are dealing with and I think we’ve lived it. We’re prepared for it,” Kelly said when speaking to the media on Thursday.

The Tigers, who visit No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday, have beaten Kelly and the Irish both times they have met since 2015. Top-ranked Clemson held off the Irish, 24-22, at Death Valley in 2015 and then beat them, 30-3, in the Cotton Bowl Classic in 2018.

Clemson’s defense held the Irish to 248 total yards in the 2018 Cotton Bowl, including just 88 yards on the ground.

“When you come down to the execution part of it, you just want to give your kids the opportunity to execute in a manner where nothing gets tipped off,” Kelly said. “We’ve got to do a great job that we don’t tip anything off and if that’s wrist-banding more or doing other things, we’re looking at all those alternatives.”

The Tigers (7-0, 6-0 ACC) and Irish (6-0, 5-0 ACC) will kickoff Saturday at 7:30 p.m., on NBC. It will mark the first time in ACC history a No. 1-ranked ACC school will play a top 5 ACC opponent.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame