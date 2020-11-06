Tigers make the cut for top LB target

One of defensive coordinator Brent Venables’ and Clemson’s top targets in the 2022 class further narrowed down his recruitment on Friday.

Salisbury (N.C.) four-star linebacker Jalon Walker released his top six schools via social media, and the Tigers made the cut along with North Carolina, Georgia, Auburn, Alabama and Ohio State.

Walker (6-2, 220) is the No. 2 prospect from North Carolina, No. 2 outside linebacker and No. 41 overall prospect in the class of 2022 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

The Tigers gave Walker one of their first 2022 offers on June 1.

“It felt great,” Walker told The Clemson Insider after receiving the offer. “(Venables said) that I have earned it and he was happy to share the moment with me.”

“I’m very blessed and honored to be one of their first priorities,” he added.

Walker has been on the radar of Clemson and Venables for quite some time, having worked out at the Dabo Swinney Football Camp in three straight summers prior to the camp being cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

Walker has built a great relationship with Venables and told us Venables is one of the coaches he can see himself suiting up for at the next level.

“Coach V is a great coach who has an impressive story on him being one of the top coaches for defense, and as a person, he is a humble, genuine person who wants the best for everyone,” Walker said. “I can see myself playing for him because of his type of energy and the way he coaches his players.”

Walker has a connection to Clemson’s program through a current player, redshirt sophomore defensive end K.J. Henry.

Walker’s father, Curtis, has been the head coach at Catawba College since 2012, and Henry’s father, Keith, served as the defensive coordinator on Walker’s father’s staff from 2013-16.

“I have known K.J. for a while now, and when I go to Clemson, I see him and I see him as a brother to me,” Walker said of his relationship with Henry. “He shows how much work they put in, and he is always welcoming if I need to know anything.”

I would like to Thank all programs that recruited me throughout my recruiting process but these are my Top 6‼️✨ edit:@Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/cTcAC45jUz — Jalon Walker (@JalonWlaker) November 6, 2020

