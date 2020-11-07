Clemson offense on wrong end of game-changing play, again

For the second straight week, Clemson’s offense was on the wrong end of a game-changing play in the first half.

On Saturday night against No. 4 Notre Dame in South Bend, the top-ranked Tigers had momentum and were trailing by only three points when running back Travis Etienne failed to catch the ball on a toss play from quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, and the fumble was recovered by Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and returned 23 yards for a touchdown. The defensive score extended Notre Dame’s lead to 10 points and helped the Irish take a 23-13 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Clemson’s offense also served up a defensive score last week in its eventual comeback win over Boston College at Death Valley. On third-and-goal from the BC 1-yard line, Etienne muffed a handoff from Uiagalelei, and the ball was scooped up and taken to the house by Eagles defensive back Brandon Sebastian for a 97-yard touchdown.

Notre Dame had 10 points off turnovers against the Tigers in the first half of Saturday night’s game. On Clemson’s ensuing possession following the Etienne fumble, receiver Amari Rodgers was stripped by Owusu-Koramoah after making a catch on third down, and the fumble led to a 45-yard field goal from Irish kicker Jonathan Doerer.

