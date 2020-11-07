Clemson releases inactive list for Notre Dame game

Clemson’s Football Program released its inactive list for Saturday night’s game at Notre Dame.

AVAILABILITY REPORT : In accordance with the ACC’s 80-man travel limit, the following players are unavailable for tonight’s contest: LB Sergio Allen, S Michael Becker, OL Kaleb Boateng, OL Will Boggs, TE Will Blackston, DE Jack Brissey, PK Quinn Castner, LB David Cote, S Peter Cote, OL Mac Cranford, DT Tyler Davis, WR Hampton Earle, DT Nick Eddis, OL Jacob Edwards, DT James Edwards, OL Will Edwards, TE Sage Ennis, DE Justin Foster, LS Maddie Golden, WR Hamp Greene, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, WR Josh Jackson, LB Mike Jones Jr., QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Ty Lucas, LB Matthew Maloney, RB Sylvester Mayers, S Bubba McAtee, CB Jack McCall, OL Zac McIntosh, LB Matt McMahan, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, TE Luke Price, DE Klayton Randolph, DE Andrew Roberts, WR Justyn Ross, LB James Skalski, QB James Talton, OL Bryn Tucker, PK Jonathan Weitz and DT Tré Williams.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame