Clemson surges ahead

Clemson surges ahead

Feature

Clemson surges ahead

By November 7, 2020 10:47 pm

By |

Top-ranked Clemson took its first lead of the game against No. 4 Notre Dame on a three-yard run by Travis Etienne with 3:33 to play in the game to take a 33-26 lead. The drive covered 74 yards in 12 plays and chewed 5:41 off the clock.

The Tigers put together their best drive of the game to take the lead with critical chunk plays. Cornell Powell caught a 15 yard pass to set up the touchdown and broke a host of Irish tackles and fought to the three. Etienne powered in for his first touchdown of the game to give Clemson a 33-26 lead.

, , , Feature, Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
4hr

No. 4 Notre Dame outlasted Clemson for a 47-40 win in double overtime at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night. The Tigers fought back from an early deficit despite mistakes, turnovers and a defense riddled (…)

reply
6hr

After trailing by 10 points on three occasions in Saturday night’s game, No. 1 Clemson tied things up late in the third quarter against fourth-ranked Notre Dame in South Bend. The Tigers finished off a (…)

reply
8hr

Top-ranked Clemson responded after a rough start at No. 4 Notre Dame with a 53-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Cornell Powell to cut the Irish lead to 10-7 with 4:11 to play in the first quarter. (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home