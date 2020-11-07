Clemson surges ahead

Top-ranked Clemson took its first lead of the game against No. 4 Notre Dame on a three-yard run by Travis Etienne with 3:33 to play in the game to take a 33-26 lead. The drive covered 74 yards in 12 plays and chewed 5:41 off the clock.

The Tigers put together their best drive of the game to take the lead with critical chunk plays. Cornell Powell caught a 15 yard pass to set up the touchdown and broke a host of Irish tackles and fought to the three. Etienne powered in for his first touchdown of the game to give Clemson a 33-26 lead.