Top-ranked Clemson responded after a rough start at No. 4 Notre Dame with a 53-yard touchdown pass from D.J. Uiagalelei to Cornell Powell to cut the Irish lead to 10-7 with 4:11 to play in the first quarter. The drive covered 75 yards in four plays and 1:44.

Uiagalelei extended the drive with a 14 yard pass to Joseph Ngata on third and two. On the following play, Uiagalelei heaved the 53 yard touchdown pass to Powell to get the Tigers on the board.