Clemson parents harassed in Notre Dame Stadium

Clemson players and coaches were not the only ones unhappy leaving Notre Dame Stadium Saturday night. The parents of a prominent Clemson player is not happy with how the few Clemson people who were allowed into Notre Dame Stadium were treated Saturday night.
The Clemson Insider was told by some of those who were in attendance for the Tigers’ 47-40 double overtime loss at Notre Dame, that there were issues between the stadium ushers and Clemson parents. Per ACC rules, only 200 Clemson fans were allowed into Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., which were players’ parents, family members and Clemson staff personnel.
The stadium ushers were annoying and harassing the Clemson parents throughout the first half. Several family members, including the parent of one of the defensive starters, were kicked out of stadium. Things escalated to the point where Clemson parents had to complain to police officers to stop the harassment.
While Clemson parents were being harassed Notre Dame students were not practicing social distancing protocol, which according to sources, the ushers were not paying attention at all to.
Following the win Notre Dame fans stormed the field. The Clemson players and coaches had to wait to enter the tunnel as ushers allowed fans to stream out of the stands onto the field.
Another championship season is underway for the Tigers. It’s time to gear up for another year of Clemson football.
Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!
With starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence unavailable due to Covid-19 protocol, along with a string of defensive injuries and mistakes, top-ranked Clemson fell in Saturday’s 47-40 heavyweight bout to No. (…)
In 2015, Ben Boulware and Carlos Watkins made a stop at the goal line on a two-point play with seven seconds remaining to preserve a 24-22 victory over then No. 6 Notre Dame. After the win, which was (…)
The latest Associated Press college football poll was released Sunday and there is a shakeup in the top five after Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend. Clemson fell to No. 4 in the poll, (…)
The latest Amway Coaches Poll was released Sunday, and, as expected, Clemson dropped in the poll after falling in double overtime, 47-40, to Notre Dame Saturday night. Notre Dame moved up to No. 2 this week, (…)
Fourth-ranked Notre Dame outlasted battered No. 1 Clemson 47-40 in double overtime on Saturday night in South Bend, Ind. The Fighting Irish jumped out an early 10-0 lead and maintained a 23-13 advantage (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was disappointed after the Tigers’ 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame Saturday, but said he has never been prouder of a team. In this edition of the Two-Minute Drill (…)
If it was not already tough enough losing in double overtime to No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday, the losses continue to add up for the Clemson Football team. “We got a banged-up football team. We have a lot of (…)
No. 4 Notre Dame outlasted Clemson for a 47-40 win in double overtime at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night. The Tigers fought back from an early deficit despite mistakes, turnovers and a defense riddled (…)
Fourth-ranked Notre Dame had a little more juice than Clemson. Despite being down starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence and three starters on defense, as well as losing a few more during the course of the night, (…)