Clemson parents harassed in Notre Dame Stadium

Clemson players and coaches were not the only ones unhappy leaving Notre Dame Stadium Saturday night. The parents of a prominent Clemson player is not happy with how the few Clemson people who were allowed into Notre Dame Stadium were treated Saturday night.

The Clemson Insider was told by some of those who were in attendance for the Tigers’ 47-40 double overtime loss at Notre Dame, that there were issues between the stadium ushers and Clemson parents. Per ACC rules, only 200 Clemson fans were allowed into Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., which were players’ parents, family members and Clemson staff personnel.

The stadium ushers were annoying and harassing the Clemson parents throughout the first half. Several family members, including the parent of one of the defensive starters, were kicked out of stadium. Things escalated to the point where Clemson parents had to complain to police officers to stop the harassment.