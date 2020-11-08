Tigers come out of Notre Dame game banged up

If it was not already tough enough losing in double overtime to No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday, the losses continue to add up for the Clemson Football team.

“We got a banged-up football team. We have a lot of guys out. We got hope we can get some guys back and get some guys healthy,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said after the Tigers’ 47-40 double overtime loss to Notre Dame.

Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) suffered injuries to cornerback Andrew Booth, safety Nolan Turner, safety Landon Zanders, defensive tackle Justin Mascoll, offensive guard Matt Bockhorst and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.

“Give them the credit. We don’t have any excuses,” Swinney said. “We had every opportunity to win the game and the next guy has to be ready. That was a great play by them.”

The good news for the Tigers is they will get the luxury of having next week off, as they don’t return to the playing field until Nov. 21 when they travel to Tallahassee to take on Florida State.

“It will be a painful couple of days and then hopefully, we get back to work,” Swinney said. “Hopefully, we will get some guys back and will get some guys healthy. I still don’t know the extent of some of the injuries we had tonight, but we had a lot of guys out. We lost Landon. We lost Mascoll and we lost Bresee. At the end it was a tough, tough game.”

The Tigers went into Saturday’s game at Notre Dame already down quarterback Trevor Lawrence, due to COVID-19 Protocol, as well defensive tackle Tyler Davis (lower leg), middle linebacker James Skalski (groin) and strongside backer Mike Jones (hamstring).

