ACC announces kick time for FSU game

Uiagalelei showed grit in tough game at South Bend
Top-ranked Clemson struggled on the road at No. 4 Notre Dame but fought to the bitter end in a 47-40 double overtime loss in South Bend, Ind. Throughout the week leading up to the game, writers and (…)
Photo Gallery: Notre Dame 47, Clemson 40 (2 OTs)
Clemson lost its first regular season game in three years this past Saturday night as Notre Dame knocked off the Tigers, 47-40, in double overtime at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Check out the photo (…)
Swinney showed class following a tough loss to Notre Dame
Saturday’s loss at Notre Dame was a tough one for No. 4 Clemson. The Tigers, despite all of the adversity they suffered through before and during the game, had themselves in position to win the game twice, and (…)
Missed opportunities cost Clemson at Notre Dame
Missed opportunities cost top-ranked Clemson in its 47-40 double-overtime loss to No. 4 Notre Dame on Saturday night in South Bend. Leading by seven points late in regulation, the Tigers’ (…)
Time for Swinney, Clemson to crank up the old ‘ROY bus’
It might be time for Dabo Swinney to gas up the ole “ROY bus” again following Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame on Saturday in South Bend that snapped the Tigers’ ACC-record 36-game regular season (…)
Clemson parents harassed in Notre Dame Stadium
Clemson players and coaches were not the only ones unhappy leaving Notre Dame Stadium Saturday night. The parents of a prominent Clemson player is not happy with how the few Clemson people who were (…)
No one played harder than Powell
With starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence unavailable due to Covid-19 protocol, along with a string of defensive injuries and mistakes, top-ranked Clemson fell in Saturday’s 47-40 heavyweight bout to No. (…)
Tigers brought their own guts, but it was not enough
In 2015, Ben Boulware and Carlos Watkins made a stop at the goal line on a two-point play with seven seconds remaining to preserve a 24-22 victory over then No. 6 Notre Dame. After the win, which was (…)
Where is Clemson ranked in latest AP Poll?
The latest Associated Press college football poll was released Sunday and there is a shakeup in the top five after Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame Saturday night in South Bend. Clemson fell to No. 4 in the poll, (…)
Clemson Drops in Coaches Poll
The latest Amway Coaches Poll was released Sunday, and, as expected, Clemson dropped in the poll after falling in double overtime, 47-40, to Notre Dame Saturday night. Notre Dame moved up to No. 2 this week, (…)