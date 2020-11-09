ACC announces kick time for FSU game

By November 9, 2020 12:03 pm

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the games of Nov. 21.
Friday, Nov. 20
Syracuse at Louisville, 7:30 p.m., ESPN (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 21
Clemson at Florida State, Noon, ABC
Wake Forest at Duke, Noon, ACC Network
Virginia Tech at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Abilene Christian at Virginia, 4 p.m., RSN
Liberty at NC State, 7:30 p.m., RSN
Georgia Tech at Miami, 8 p.m., ACC Network
–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

