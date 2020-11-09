Tigers get good, bad news on the injury front

This week’s open date could not have come at a better time for fourth-ranked Clemson. The Tigers left South Bend Saturday in need of a triage after having so many players suffer some sort of injury in their loss to Notre Dame.

In all, nine Clemson players had to leave the game at some point due to injury.

“It was a crazy thing,” Swinney said Monday prior to practice. “They guys continue to battle. As far as an update, we are going to see where they are tonight and then we will go from there.”

Swinney did deliver some good news, though. Freshman defensive tackle Bryan Bresee is going to be okay. The Clemson coach reported there was no ligament damage in Bresee’s right knee, which he injured late in the game.

“He had no ligament damage or anything like that,” Swinney said. “He just kind of got hit on it.”

However, the news was not so good for wide receiver Frank Ladson.

“He has had a couple of bad breaks,” Swinney said. “He hurt his foot, so he is probably going to be out for a couple of weeks.”

Ladson injured his hip prior to Boston College and did not play in that game.

Others who were banged up or injured in the Notre Dame game was left guard Matt Bockhorst (knee), safety Lannden Zanders, safety Nolan Turner, cornerback Sheridan Jones, defensive end Justin Mascoll, cornerback Andrew Booth and wide receiver Joseph Ngata.

“We have a lot of guys that are sore and a couple of concussions and different things,” Swinney said. “Hopefully, this week will allow us to really nurse some of these guys back to good health.”

Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) came into the Notre Dame game down four starters, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence who missed the game due to COVID-19 protocols. Before practice, Swinney said Lawrence was cleared to go full speed ahead in practice on Monday.

The Tigers were also without defensive tackle Tyler Davis (lower leg), middle linebacker James Skalski (groin) and strongside backer Mike Jones (hamstring) against Notre Dame. Swinney said he is hopeful Davis and Jones will be back for the Florida State game on Nov. 21.

Swinney had already announced Skalski will likely not be back before the Pitt game, which is on Nov. 28.

Clemson will practice tonight, Wednesday and Thursday. They will only have meetings on Tuesday and the team will have Friday, Saturday and Sunday off. This is the Tigers’ typical schedule for an open date.

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame