Basketball

ACC releases preseason basketball poll

By November 11, 2020 8:47 am

The media who cover the ACC in men’s basketball, picked Clemson to finish 10th for the 2020-’21 basketball season.

The ACC announced the rankings Wednesday on the Packer & Durham Show on the ACCN.

Virginia was picked to win the conference after receiving 97 first place votes, followed by Duke with 34, Florida State with 15, North Carolina seven and Louisville with two.

The Tigers tallied 1,057 points in the preseason poll.

2020-’21 Men’s ACC Preseason poll

  1. Virginia (97)               1,214
  2. Duke (34)               2,146
  3. Florida State (15) 1,973
  4. North Carolina (7) 1,933
  5. Louisville (2)               1,693
  6. Syracuse 1,234
  7. Miami 1,223
  8. NC State 1,149
  9. Georgia Tech 1,147
  10. Clemson 1,057
  11. Virginia Tech 794
  12. Notre Dame 769
  13. Pitt 635
  14. Boston College 404
  15. Wake Forest 229

