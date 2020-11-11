Clemson's next opponent is having a bad day

Clemson’s next opponent is having a bad day.

Florida State announced Wednesday morning it will be without its starting defensive tackle Marvin Wilson for the remainder of the season. Also, it’s leading receiver is no longer on the team and former starting quarterback James Blackman is transferring.

The No. 4 Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) play the Seminoles on Nov. 21 in Tallahassee, Fla.

