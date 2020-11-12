‘Big-time athlete’ from Kentucky hopes to hear more from the Tigers

Treyveon Longmire is enjoying the recruiting process overall, though the four-star athlete from Corbin, Ky., admits it can get a bit hectic sometimes with coaches from many of the programs on his lengthy offer list reaching out to him regularly.

“It’s been going good,” Longmire told TCI recently. “Little crazy at times. A lot of schools talking to me.”

Longmire, who owns nearly 20 scholarship offers, cited Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee, Nebraska, Purdue, West Virginia, Mississippi State, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Indiana, TCU, Oklahoma and Cincinnati as some of the schools he has been in contact with of late.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior is on Clemson’s recruiting radar as well and has communicated with members of the Tigers’ coaching staff in the past.

“They just talk about their team and what sets Clemson apart,” Longmire said.

The Tigers have shown interest in Longmire as a defensive back and expressed the desire to check out more of his game tape at the position as they evaluate him for a potential offer.

“They wanted to see me more at DB and they will get to see my film from this year,” Longmire said. “Hopefully I hear more from them after the season. I try not to worry about recruiting too much during the season.”

The current plan for Longmire is to narrow his recruitment down in the spring and then make some visits if on-campus recruiting has reopened by that point. The ongoing NCAA dead period, which prohibits recruiting visits, has been in place since March.

“I’d like to be down to six to eight schools and really focus on them,” Longmire said. “I’d like for me and my aunt to be able to go visit and go from there. I’m not sure on commitment time. Maybe before my senior season or right after.”

Longmire, the No. 16 athlete in the 2022 class per 247Sports, is a versatile talent who has played wide receiver and running back for his Corbin (Ky.) High School team in addition to cornerback.

“Big-time athlete,” he said, describing himself as a player. “I feel like I can make plays with the ball in space out of the backfield or at receiver. Defensively I think I can be a lockdown corner. A lot of teams don’t throw at me in high school. But I think continuing to work on my craft at DB, I can be that guy for a college team.”

