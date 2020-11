By Will Vandervort | November 12, 2020 8:52 pm

Clemson reserve running back Darien Rencher announced on Instagram Thursday night that he has tested positive for the Coronavirus.

“Rona has paid me a visit. I thought I would escape her,” he said on his Instagram story.

At this time, there is no official comment from Clemson University.

