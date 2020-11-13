Clemson looking forward with Irish in the rearview

Fourth-ranked Clemson prides itself in taking care of the football. But the last few weeks the Tigers have amassed several critical turnovers. Clemson had two big turnovers in its double-overtime loss to Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind., last Saturday.

The first was a Travis Etienne fumble that Notre Dame returned for a 23-yard touchdown, the fourth non-offensive touchdown allowed by the Tigers this season. On the ensuing drive, Amari Rodgers caught a 10-yard pass on third-and-seven, but Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah punched the ball out with 5:06 to play in the second quarter.

The two turnovers caused a 10-point swing and gave the Fighting Irish a 23-10 lead with 2:41 to play in the first half. Rodgers has since flushed the turnover from his mind and says that is Etienne’s mindset as well.

“Nah, I already forgot about it and forgot about the whole game,” Rodgers said. “I’m on to the next one and you have to move on to the next play and not think about the mistakes you made in the past you just have to move on.”

Rodgers also vowed to not let it happen again and has turned his full attention to facing Florida State on Nov. 21. He referenced head coach Dabo Swinney’s focus on looking out the front windshield instead of checking the rearview mirror.

“You know how Coach Swinney is with windshield mentality, we are moving forward and not thinking about what happened in the past. All of our attention is on Florida State now after this bye week to get healthy,” Rodgers said. “We have Florida State, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech to finish out the season strong. We will learn from the past week, get better and finish out the season strong.”

The senior wide receiver has put together a good season with 48 catches for 720 yards and six touchdowns. Against the fighting Irish he hauled in eight catches for 134 yards and was a major part of the Tigers’ rally.