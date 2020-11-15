Can the ACC get some credit? No league has done it better this football season

There was a commercial that ran on the SEC Network, and occasionally on ESPN, which stated, “It just means more.”

The indication was college football means more in the SEC than it does to any other conference in college football. And maybe it does.

However, as much credit as the SEC has been given for staying the course and finding a way to play football this fall, credit needs to go to the Atlantic Coast Conference as well. Not only was the ACC the first Power 5 Conference to play this year, but the way it has been able to use its three open dates, including the week of Dec. 12 to reschedule postponed games has been better than anyone to this point.

Granted, anything can happen and with COVID-19 every week is fluid. But it just seems to me the SEC has received more compliments on how they have been able to get football games in this fall and no one is speaking to what the ACC has been able to accomplish.

The ACC has been able to use the two built in open dates it gave each program and the week of Dec. 12 to move games around, giving each school the best opportunity to play at least 11 games this season. The SEC will only play 10.

Like every conference, the ACC has it share of postponed games due COVID-19 positive cases and contacting tracing.

In all, the ACC has had seven games postponed and moved to a later date, including this past week’s Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech game. That game was moved to Dec. 12 where the conference also has game’s rescheduled between Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Virginia at Virginia Tech and Western Carolina at North Carolina.

So far, the ACC has been fortunate it has not had to cancel any games.

When the ACC announced in late July it was going to start the football season on Sept. 12, it took a little heat from the national pundits. Some thought it might be too early to start the season.

It did not help that the next day the SEC announced it was going to start its conference-only season two weeks later on Sept. 26. The SEC was of course praised for its announcement and how it got it right.

And maybe for its purposes and how it is handling all of its COVID-19 guidelines and protocols, the SEC did get it right. I am not going to judge anyone when the safety of their players is behind their decisions.

However, when it has comes to the 2020 season, the ACC has shown it is the league that has done it as well as anyone, if not better. And it deserves that credit.

It was the conference everyone refers to as a basketball conference that got it right when it came to starting the college football season this year.

It was not the Big Ten or the Pac-12. They both started late and have already had games canceled.

It was not the Big 12. And it is definitely not the mighty SEC.

It is the ACC.

Oh, and by the way, the ACC has given college football the best game of the season so far when Clemson and Notre Dame had an epic double-overtime battle on Nov. 7. Now, there is a good chance the conference could have a rematch on Dec. 19 in its conference championship game.

“Always steady and patient, Commissioner John Swofford has effectively led the Atlantic Coast Conference for over two decades,” the conference’s 15 athletic directors stated in a joint press release before the season started. “As athletic directors, we’ve long respected John and his leadership, which has never been better displayed than during these unprecedented and challenging times.

“His tireless efforts in keeping our presidents and chancellors, athletic directors, faculty athletic representatives, and senior woman administrators on the same page and moving us forward in conjunction with the advice of our Medical Advisory Group is immensely appreciated. Although times remain fluid, we know John will continue to keep us connected in the mission of allowing our programs and institutions to stay safe while fulfilling their academic and athletic mission. In recognition of this first weekend of competition, and to further express our thanks and appreciation, each of our 15 member institutions will honor John with a game ball from one of our fall sports.”

Granted there is no guarantee about anything right now, but at least the ACC has given its 15 member schools the best opportunity to have a season. And yes, they did a better job than the SEC.

Why?

Because the SEC canceled the Clemson-South Carolina game, not the ACC. And I can’t forgive the SEC for that one.

I guess football just means more in the ACC.

