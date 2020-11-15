What They Are Saying: Hopkins' Hail Mary Has Nation Buzzing

Twitter was on fire Sunday night after DeAndre Hopkins made a catch over three defenders on a Hail Mary to give Arizona the victory over Buffalo.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Hopkins’ incredible catch to win the game.

I’m gonna tell my kids, this is Superman @DeAndreHopkins pic.twitter.com/Iu3QgKmmw3 — Jock McKissic (@Jayfifty) November 16, 2020

Shiiiiiiiiiiiiid….. Hop down there somewhere! 🌚🧞‍♂️ @DeAndreHopkins — Kyler Murray (@K1) November 16, 2020

A Clemson man needs no introduction! https://t.co/s47kGrgrv0 — Don Munson (@WDonaldMunson) November 16, 2020

2 words!! DEANDRE HOPKINS‼️‼️ — Coach Da'Quan Bowers (@DaQuanBowers91) November 16, 2020

Blame @DeAndreHopkins for the madden update tonight because they will be upgrading his skills ASAP‼️🤣 — Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) November 16, 2020

Tried to text the crew that DHop just mossed 4 dbs and it autocorrected to “ihop missed 4 dvrs” so that’s cool😩🤣🤔 — Sam Ponder (@sam_ponder) November 16, 2020

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.