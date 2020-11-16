Another coach cycles out at South Carolina, while Swinney keeps rolling

For a third time in the Dabo Swinney era, South Carolina will have a new head football coach.

While Clemson continues to march towards another spot in the College Football Playoff, the Gamecocks are looking for a third head coach in Columbia in six years. The Gamecocks cycled through another coach on Sunday night when reports surfaced Will Muschamp was fired following a third straight blowout loss to an SEC opponent.

Though Gamecock fans are probably excited about the fact Muschamp is no longer their head coach, Clemson fans are a little disappointed to see him leave.

Muschamp’s teams were 0-4 against the Tigers in his five seasons in Columbia, losing by an average of 32.3 points in the four games. To top it off, Muschamp’s four losses to Clemson are the most by a South Carolina coach without earning a win.

In Muschamp’s five seasons at South Carolina, the Gamecocks were 28-30, including a 17-22 record in the SEC. During that same span, the Tigers were 62-5 and won two national championships.

The Tigers, who are 7-1 this season, are vying for a sixth straight appearance in the College Football Playoff. Clemson is currently ranked No. 4 in the country in both major polls.

Swinney is currently in his 12th season at Clemson, where he has outlasted Steve Spurrier and Muschamp.

During this time, Swinney has built the Clemson program into one of the nation’s elite. The Tigers have earned nine straight 10-win seasons and are on course for a 10th consecutive one this year.

In his 12-plus years at Clemson, Swinney is 137-32. During that same time, the Gamecocks are just 94-68.

Here are Clemson’s scores against South Carolina in the Muschamp era.

2016: 56-7

2017: 34-10

2018: 56-35

2019: 38-3

List of South Carolina coaches who never beat Clemson

P. Murphy (1897) 0-1

Wertenbaker (1898) 0-1

L.O. Hunt (1899-1900) 0-2

Christie Benet (1909) 0-1

John H. Neff (1910-’11) 0-2

Rice Warren (1916) 0-1

Dixon Foster (1917, 1919) 0-2

Frank Dobson (1918) 0-1

Harry Lightsey (1927) 0-1

Don McCallister (1935-’37) 0-3

William Newton (1944) 0-1

Will Muschamp (2016-’20) 0-4

