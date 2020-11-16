Game time update for Clemson-Pittsburgh

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced today that all football games scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, have been placed under a six-day hold. Game times and networks will be updated following the games of Nov. 21.
Latest
If Gamecocks call, Elliott is not picking up the phone
If the University of South Carolina were to call Tony Elliott about its recent head coaching vacancy, Clemson’s offensive coordinator would not pick up the phone. It is not a slight at the Gamecocks, it (…)
Taylor's Take: Nation is learning D.J. Uiagalelei's name
Although many still struggle to pronounce D.J. Uiagalelei’s last name, the nation is quickly learning about the next great quarterback at Clemson. https://youtu.be/s-LucH3CEWc
Another coach cycles out at South Carolina, while Swinney keeps rolling
For a third time in the Dabo Swinney era, South Carolina will have a new head football coach. While Clemson continues to march towards another spot in the College Football Playoff, the Gamecocks are (…)
'15-round fight’ gave Clemson’s youngsters a chance to grow
In the words of Clemson senior defensive tackle Nyles Pinckney, the Tigers’ 47-40, double-overtime loss to Notre Dame on Nov. 7 was a “15-round fight” between a couple of heavyweights. “Two really (…)
What They Are Saying: Hopkins' Hail Mary Has Nation Buzzing
Twitter was on fire Sunday night after DeAndre Hopkins made a catch over three defenders on a Hail Mary to give Arizona the victory over Buffalo. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is (…)
Battered Tigers focused on downtrodden Seminoles
When Clemson lost to Notre Dame last week, defensive end K.J. Henry said it felt like a band aid was being ripped off. The loss was the first regular season defeat for the Tigers in three years. They had (…)
Cup of Jo: What Went Wrong vs. ND with Alex Dodd
It has been a long time since Clemson lost a regular season game, but with Trevor Lawrence sidelined due to COVID-19 and several defensive starters missing the game with other injuries, the Tigers came up just (…)
Latest AP Poll
The latest Associated Press college football poll was released on Sunday. Clemson remained No. 4 with no changes in the top eight. Miami fell to No. 12.
ACC Remains Strong in Top Ten in Latest Coaches Poll
The latest Amway Coaches Poll was released on Sunday and the Atlantic Coast Conference has three teams in the top 10. Clemson remains at No. 4 in this week’s rankings, with Notre Dame ranked No. 2 and Miami (…)
Tigers are missing Davis in more ways than one
In the two full games Tyler Davis has played this season, Clemson’s defense has been on par with just about every other defense the Tigers have fielded in recent memory. Clemson’s star defensive tackle has (…)