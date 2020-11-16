Game time update for Clemson-Pittsburgh

Football

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced today that all football games scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 28, have been placed under a six-day hold. Game times and networks will be updated following the games of Nov. 21.

