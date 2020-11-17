Two-Minute Drill: Venables updates injuries, asked about South Carolina job

Two-Minute Drill: Venables updates injuries, asked about South Carolina job

Football

Two-Minute Drill: Venables updates injuries, asked about South Carolina job

By November 17, 2020 5:35 pm

By |

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables met with the media on Monday where he was asked about the Tigers’ injuries on defense, as well as his thoughts on the head coaching job at South Carolina.

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home