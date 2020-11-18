ACC game is cancelled

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced late Tuesday night that the Wake Forest at Duke football game this weekend will not be played. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday.

The decision follows positive tests and subsequent quarantining within the Wake Forest football team. The conference and team are adhering to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

On Monday, the ACC announced Miami’s home game against Georgia Tech on Saturday, and its game at Wake Forest on Nov. 28 will be rescheduled. That followed the positive tests and subsequent quarantining of student-athletes within the Miami football team.

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates.

—courtesy of ACC Communications