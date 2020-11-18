FSU game carries special weight for Galloway

Fourth-ranked Clemson needed an off week after a double overtime loss at Notre Dame its last time out.

The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) left the game riddled with injuries and the open date fell at a perfect time for players who were banged up to get back to full speed. Now, Clemson travels to face a hemorrhaging Florida State team on the road in Tallahassee, Fla.

Braden Galloway enjoyed a week of rest and rehabilitation to recover from the aches and pains of a grueling season. But, while the junior rested physically he digested a lot of game film to improve mentally with the extra time.

“It was a lot of rest,” Galloway said. “Mentally, I was still watching film and college football, but physically I was taking a break for my ankle that was banged up with rehab at my house to get to hundred percent this week.”

The tight end focused on self-inflicted errors the Tigers have committed in their last few games. After analyzing film, he felt relieved the mistakes only cost his team against the Irish but knows Clemson has a lot to clean up to achieve its goals this season.

“We cannot do things that will beat us, we made costly mistakes in the last few games and fortunately against Boston College and Syracuse we got away with it but it came back and got us in the Notre Dame game,” he said. “I feel like we are on the right track and are doing things the way they are supposed to be done but we have to be more careful.”

Now Galloway’s full attention has turned to the Seminoles. And while they have had a difficult season the game still carries significance for the Anderson, S.C., native. As a kid his dad was a diehard Florida State fan and Galloway is excited to travel to Doak Campbell Stadium for the second time with an increased role.

So far this season, Galloway has caught 19 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns, and he hopes it carries over to this Saturday’s game.

“Growing up my dad was a huge Florida State fan, so it was cool to see it all live and in person my freshman year,” Galloway said. “This go around will be a little different with my production and playing time. I’m excited to get on the road because we had a good bye week and we are ready to get guys healthy and get out there.”

Clemson kicks off at Florida State at noon on Saturday.