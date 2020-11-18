Swinney updates injuries for Florida State game

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said there are two players at the moment that have been ruled out for Saturday’s game at Florida State.

Linebacker James Skalski is out due to a groin injury, while wide receiver Frank Ladson will miss the game with a foot injury.

“Other than that, everybody has a chance to play,” Swinney said following Wednesday’s practice.

A lot of people, including Florida State, are wondering about the status of defensive tackle Tyler Davis (lower leg) and linebacker Mike Jones (hamstring). They have both missed multiple games, with Davis missing the last three and Jones out for the last two games.

Swinney again lumped the two in with everyone else when addressing the health of the team.

“Who knows what happens between now and Saturday morning? I don’t even worry about it anymore. Let’s see who is available and let’s go play,” the Clemson coach said. “But I do feel a lot better about several guys that are definitely in that day-to-day category, so we are hopeful.

“I will say this, we are really and truly trending in a positive direction. We have dealt with a lot and hopefully, we have the worst behind us. But we are trending in a good direction.”

The other players who are day-to-day are defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (knee), left guard Matt Bockhorst (knee), safety Lannden Zanders, safety Nolan Turner, cornerback Sheridan Jones, defensive end Justin Mascoll, cornerback Andrew Booth and wide receiver Joseph Ngata.

One of the guys who is getting back to health is defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro. Swinney said the freshman has made progress with his knee injury and they think they will get him back in the rotation by the Virginia Tech game.

“That will be a big shot in the arm for us,” Swinney said. “He is a guy that people do not know a whole lot about.”

Swinney continued by saying several guys are really close. Though Skalski will miss the game, the linebacker is a lot better and is really doing well.

“Then we have a bunch of other guys that are listed as day-to-day and hopefully they will be able to go,” the Clemson coach said.

Swinney also updated the status of Blake Vinson. He said the knee is a lot better, but he is just not where he needs to be strength wise overall.

“We had him back from a knee (surgery) and he could not train in a while,” Swinney said. “He has plenty of knowledge and knows what to do, but his functional strength is not where it needs to be. He is improving. He is progressing though the season and doing what he needs to do, but that is the biggest thing that has held him back. It’s not knowledge, he is just not where he need to be from an explosive and strength standpoint.”

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame