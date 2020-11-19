If COVID was not enough, Tigers dealing with the common cold too

Dabo Swinney feels the best decision he and his staff made this year was to put out an inactive list prior to each of Clemson’s games this season.

“It is a daily challenge. It really is between COVID, contract tracing, injuries and all of that stuff,” Swinney said Thursday on Off Campus with Mark Packer on ESPNU Radio. “The best thing we have done is say, ‘Let’s just put out an unavailable list every Saturday. We would have to hire a full-time assistant to keep up with that daily injury report, that is for sure.”

Swinney did not go into great detail on who will be available on Saturday when No. 4 Clemson travels to Tallahassee, Fla., to taken on Florida State. In all, the Tigers still have 10 players who are day-to-day on whether they will play or not.

The only two players Swinney has ruled out for Saturday’s game are linebacker James Skalski (groin) and wide receiver Frank Ladson (foot). A lot of people, including Florida State, are wondering about the status of defensive tackle Tyler Davis (lower leg) and linebacker Mike Jones (hamstring). They have both missed multiple games, with Davis missing the last three and Jones out for the last two games.

The other players who are day-to-day are defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (knee), left guard Matt Bockhorst (knee), safety Lannden Zanders, safety Nolan Turner, cornerback Sheridan Jones, defensive end Justin Mascoll, cornerback Andrew Booth and wide receiver Joseph Ngata.

Clemson had last week off, which Swinney said came at the right time.

“We are trending in the right direction,” he said. “We have had a bunch of guys out … We have not had Tyler Davis for quite a while. We have not had Skalski for a while. We have been down at wideout. We had Trevor (Lawrence) out. It seemed like he has not played in a while.

“But we are really, really heading into a good position.”

Swinney said another thing the Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) are having to deal with is players getting sick with the common cold or something else that is not related to the coronavirus.

“It is that time of the year where guys get sick,” he said. “You can still get sick and it is not COVID. You can still have a cold or a sore throat or a virus or whatever that is not COVID, and this is the time of the year where you deal with that as well.

“But from a pure physical health standpoint, we are really trending in a good spot. So, hopefully, that will continue to be the case. This is the fourth quarter of our season and we need to be at our best. Hopefully, we can be the most complete team that we have been down the stretch here.”

