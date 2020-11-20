Clemson Weekly COVID Update

Clemson Athletics completed 1,147 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19. A total of eighteen individuals tested positive, including thirteen student-athletes and five staff, or 1.6% positive.

Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 16,847 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 202 positive results (158 student-athletes, 44 staff), 1.2% positive, and no hospitalizations.