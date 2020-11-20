Clemson Weekly COVID Update

Latest
Clemson’s O-line is not bowing down to criticism
A product of Clemson’s local football factory at nearby Daniel High School in Central, S.C., offensive linemen Cade Stewart has seen a lot in his time at Clemson. Stewart has been a Tiger for five seasons and (…)
Tigers miss Skalski's presence in practice, game day
Injuries have plagued fourth-ranked Clemson so far this season particularly on defense. Starting linebacker James Skalski, defensive tackle Tyler Davis, linebacker Mike Jones and several other players on (…)
Lawrence ‘is locked in’
Dabo Swinney says his quarterback is champing at the bit to get back on the field this Saturday when No. 4 Clemson travels to Tallahassee, Fla., to pay a visit to Florida State. Lawrence has not played in a (…)
Tigers hope Ladson, Ngata can get healthy for stretch run
After showing promise and flashing their potential as true freshmen a year ago, Clemson wide receivers Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata haven’t had the type of sophomore seasons that they and the coaches (…)
If COVID was not enough, Tigers dealing with the common cold too
Dabo Swinney feels the best decision he and his staff made this year was to put out an inactive list prior to each of Clemson’s games this season. “It is a daily challenge. It really is between COVID, (…)
What you need to know? Seminoles lose another defensive tackle
Florida State defensive tackle Cory Durden joined the list of FSU football players who have opted out the rest of the 2020 football season. He posted his decision on social media Thursday afternoon. (…)
Offer from Tigers ‘huge’ for recruit with Clemson connection
Last week, the Clemson men’s basketball program pulled the trigger on an offer to Jai Smith, a class of 2022 power forward out of Bull City Prep in Durham, N.C., who originally hails from Syracuse, N.Y. (…)
Clemson is getting the best of both worlds
After freshman Myles Murphy emerged as a starter, and with the return of Xavier Thomas at defensive end, redshirt sophomores K.J. Henry and Justin Mascoll have been swapping starts for a good portion of the (…)
In the End Zone with Emilee: Veteran receivers are stepping up
Clemson receivers Amari Rodgers and Cornell Powell are doing their part as leaders this season. The two seniors have stepped up their game to become two of the best wide receivers in the ACC. Rodgers (…)
Swinney is not buying it
During its run as one of college football’s elite programs, Clemson has been pretty fortunate when it comes to injuries. Granted, the Tigers have had a few substantial injuries here and there through the (…)