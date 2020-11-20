Florida corner on Clemson’s radar: ‘It’s one of my dream schools’

A top priority for Clemson on the recruiting front as it looks to close out its 2021 class is adding one or two cornerbacks to the class.

One of several cornerback prospects on the Tigers’ radar is Dontae Balfour from Bradford High School in Starke, Fla.

Auburn and Missouri both extended offers to Balfour this month, bringing his offer total to over a dozen schools. Although in-person recruiting visits have been suspended by the NCAA since March because of coronavirus concerns, Balfour was able to take virtual tours with each of those schools recently.

“I’ve been very blessed with the offers I have now, and it just is unbelievable,” Balfour told The Clemson Insider. “Even though I can’t go there, I’ve been having virtual visits and stuff like that.”

Balfour (6-2, 175) intends to sign with his school of choice during college football’s early signing period next month (Dec. 16-18), but is still hoping Clemson will join his offer list before then.

“They’re a really good team and I grew up watching them all the time,” he said, “and it’s one of my dream schools.”

Should an offer from the Tigers come to fruition, Balfour says it would have a big impact on his recruitment.

“Oh yes sir, most definitely,” he said. “They’d be one of the top schools.”

Clemson is among the handful of programs standing out to Balfour at this point in time in his recruiting process.

“I like Clemson,” he said. “I like Auburn. I also like Ole Miss, and I like Missouri and Tulane.”

Some schools are recruiting Balfour for both corner and safety, while others are telling him he could play on both sides of the ball at the next level.

“I have good length and good ball skills,” Balfour said, describing himself as a defensive back, “and I like to man up and I use my hands and stuff.”

Balfour sees action at multiple positions for his high school team including corner, safety and wide receiver.

Through nine games as a senior this season, Balfour was credited with 34 tackles, three interceptions, a couple of pass deflections and a fumble recovery to go with 333 yards receiving and two touchdowns offensively.

Last Friday, he broke a school record with a 100-yard pick-six, a week after recording a 95-yard receiving touchdown for another school record as part of a 200-yard receiving game.

