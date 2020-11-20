Lawrence ‘is locked in’

Dabo Swinney says his quarterback is champing at the bit to get back on the field this Saturday when No. 4 Clemson travels to Tallahassee, Fla., to pay a visit to Florida State.

Lawrence has not played in a game since Oct. 24 when the Tigers beat Syracuse at Death Valley. He tested positive for the coronavirus the following week and missed the Boston College and Notre Dame games because of it.

Clemson (7-1, 6-1 ACC) had last week off.

“He is locked in. That is the best thing I can say,” Swinney said Thursday on Off Campus with Mark Packer on ESPNU Radio.

Lawrence is also locked into tying a Clemson record. With a win on Saturday, he can tie the Clemson record for career wins by a starting quarterback, held jointly by Rodney Williams (32 from 1982-85), Tajh Boyd (32 from 2010-13) and Deshaun Watson (32 from 2014-16).

Lawrence (31-1) opened his career with wins in his first 25 starts prior to suffering his only loss in last year’s College Football Playoff National Championship. Dating to his time at Cartersville (Ga.) High School, he is 64-0 in regular season games as a starter, as his only losses across those two levels have come in postseason play.

“A locked in Trevor Lawrence is a pretty good thing,” Swinney said. “I can’t wait to see him run back out there and get back at it.”

Before missing two games because of COVID-19, Lawrence was at the front of the line in the Heisman Trophy race, as he led the ACC in passing yards (1,833), touchdown passes (17) and completion percentage (70.7) percentage.

“Actually, having to miss a couple of weeks, I am definitely appreciative to be back. It just shows you it is a privilege to do what we get to do,” Lawrence said. “I really enjoy being out here. Obviously, the days can be long sometimes and sometimes you can kinda lose sight of what you do and why you do it. I am really more appreciative than ever to be back.

“It means a lot being a part of this team and it is a lot of fun, too.”

The Clemson quarterback says he has not had any issues getting back in the flow of things at practice. He said the only issue he had was just working off some rust when it came to his timing with some of the receivers.

“I felt really good physically,” Lawrence said. “It just took me a couple of days to get back in shape after just sitting around for ten days or whatever it was. That was the only thing. It was just a couple of days to run a little bit and get back into shape and then after that I felt good, and I just had to get my timing back. So, I feel like I am in a really good spot right now with the team.”

And he is champing at the bit to show everyone he is back and why he was the frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy before COVID came into the picture.

