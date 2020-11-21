Clemson commits react to FSU game postponement

Fourth-ranked Clemson’s game against Florida State, which was originally scheduled for noon today at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

The game was officially postponed at 8:45 a.m. by the ACC following this morning’s game conference call at which time “both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game,” according to a release from the conference.

No makeup date has been set at this time, though FSU head coach Mike Norvell did indicate in a release that the game will be re-scheduled sometime in December.

The Clemson Insider reached out to some of the commits in Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class to get their reactions to the game’s postponement. Here’s what they had to say:

Will Shipley, 5-star RB, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington): “Very disappointed. Wish I could have seen them play ball today.”

Jake Briningstool, 4-star TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood): “I was surprised and I feel for the guys because I know they were ready to play especially coming off a bye week.”

Bubba Chandler, 4-star QB, Bogart, Ga. (North Oconee): “Crazy world we are living in right now.”

Beaux Collins, 4-star WR, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “Ahhh man I just miss watching Clemson football lol. Was really surprising.”

Will Taylor, 3-star ATH, Irmo, S.C. (Dutch Fork): “That really stinks! I’m always looking forward to watching Clemson play on Saturdays. I know the players and coaches wanted to play.”

