Clemson-Florida State game postponed

Clemson-Florida State game postponed

Football

Clemson-Florida State game postponed

By November 21, 2020 8:53 am

By |

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Clemson at Florida State football game will be postponed. The game was originally scheduled to be played today, Saturday, Nov. 21 at noon.
The postponement follows this morning’s game conference call at which time both teams’ medical personnel were unable to mutually agree on moving forward with the game. Both teams continue to adhere to the minimum outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).
As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates.

, , , Football, Hero

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
21hr

Clemson Athletics completed 1,147 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19. A total of eighteen individuals tested positive, including thirteen (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home