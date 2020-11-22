Associated Press releases new Top 25 poll

Football

By November 22, 2020 2:01 pm

By

The Associated Press released its latest Top 25 College Football on Sunday. Where are the Tigers ranked in this week’s poll?

The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) remained No. 4 in the latest poll. Clemson, of course, did not play on Saturday at Florida State after the Seminoles said they were not comfortable playing considering Clemson had a player test positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.

1
Alabama (7-0) 1 SEC 1,550 (62)
2
Notre Dame (8-0) 2 ACC 1,471
3
Ohio State (4-0) 3 Big Ten 1,440
4
Clemson (7-1) 4 ACC 1,358
5
Texas A&M (5-1) 5 SEC 1,249
6
Florida (6-1) 6 SEC 1,223
7
Cincinnati (8-0) 7 American Athletic 1,201
8
Brigham Young (9-0) 8 IA Independents 1,109
9
Oregon (3-0) 11 Pac-12 951
10
Miami (FL) (7-1) 12 ACC 936
11
Northwestern (5-0) 19 Big Ten 922
12
Indiana (4-1) 9 Big Ten 899
13
Georgia (5-2) 13 SEC 828
14
Oklahoma (6-2) 18 Big 12 693
15
Iowa State (6-2) 17 Big 12 658
16
Coastal Carolina (8-0) 15 Sun Belt 622
17
Marshall (7-0) 15 Conference USA 542
18
Wisconsin (2-1) 10 Big Ten 540

19

USC (3-0)20Pac-12461 20

20.

Texas (5-2)22Big 12321 21

21.

Oklahoma State (5-2)14Big 12289 22

22.

Auburn (5-2)23SEC259 23

23.

Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)24Sun Belt218 24

24.

Tulsa (5-1)25American Athletic164 25

25.

North Carolina (6-2) ACC108
Others receiving votes:

Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3

Point values in parentheses indicate the number of first place votes.

