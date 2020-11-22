Associated Press releases new Top 25 poll

The Associated Press released its latest Top 25 College Football on Sunday. Where are the Tigers ranked in this week’s poll?

The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) remained No. 4 in the latest poll. Clemson, of course, did not play on Saturday at Florida State after the Seminoles said they were not comfortable playing considering Clemson had a player test positive for COVID-19 on Friday night.

Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise State 6, Florida Atlantic 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose State 3

