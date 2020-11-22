Kickoff time for Pitt game is set

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced the following football game times and networks for the games of Nov. 28.
Friday, Nov. 27
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m., ABC (previously announced)
Saturday, Nov. 28
NC State at Syracuse, Noon, ACC Network
Pitt at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
Louisville at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACC Network
Duke at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., RSN
Virginia at Florida State, 8 p.m., ACC Network
