Kickoff time for Pitt game is set

Clemson wins another ACC Championship
Behind goals from Mohamed Seye and James Brighton, the No. 2 Clemson men’s soccer won its 15th ACC Championship on Sunday, 2-1, against the nation’s No. 1-ranked team, the Pittsburgh Panthers. The win (…)
Associated Press releases new Top 25 poll
The Associated Press released its latest Top 25 College Football on Sunday. Where are the Tigers ranked in this week’s poll? The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) remained No. 4 in the latest poll. Clemson, of course, (…)
Did Clemson make a move in the Coaches Poll?
The Amway Coaches Poll was released Sunday. Did Clemson make a move on Ohio State in this week’s poll. The Tigers (7-1, 6-1 ACC) remained No. 4 in the latest poll. Clemson, of course, did not play on Saturday at (…)
It’s Clemson-South Carolina Week… Oh wait! Thanks SEC!
While Alabama and Auburn are getting to play in the Iron Bowl this coming Saturday, in what is normally known as Rivalry Week, Clemson and South Carolina are playing Pittsburgh and Georgia. Thanks SEC! The (…)
Mellusi thankful for his opportunities
Clemson running back Chez Mellusi knows all too well what it is like to take a backseat to one of the greatest running backs in the history of college football. Being one of the guys behind Travis Etienne is no (…)
Could Clemson’s game with Pitt be in jeopardy?
Saturday was a tough day for fourth-ranked Clemson. The Tigers rolled out of bed for breakfast at the team hotel thinking they were about to play a football game in a few hours. However, that never happened. (…)
Powell has patiently waited for his turn to shine
Patiently waiting for his time to shine, Clemson’s Cornell Powell set career highs in catches and yards in each of the last two weeks. The senior had a career-high 11 catches against Boston College on Oct. (…)
Its time for defense to step up
It is no secret Clemson struggled in its double overtime loss at Notre Dame, its first regular season defeat since 2017. Plagued with mistakes and injuries, No. 4 Clemson looked far from its dominant self (…)
Clemson commits react to FSU game postponement
Fourth-ranked Clemson’s game against Florida State, which was originally scheduled for noon today at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, was postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The game was (…)
What They Are Saying: Clemson at FSU game gets postponed
The ACC announced Saturday morning that today’s game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State, which was scheduled to be played at noon in Tallahassee, has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues. The Clemson (…)