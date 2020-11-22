Mellusi thankful for his opportunities

Clemson running back Chez Mellusi knows all too well what it is like to take a backseat to one of the greatest running backs in the history of college football.

Being one of the guys behind Travis Etienne is no easy job, but the sophomore is thankful he has had the opportunity to learn from Etienne the last two seasons.

Mellusi on moving up the depth chart

“I think it definitely goes with my mindset. If you come in, especially with college, thinking that you’re going to get something handed to you, you’re definitely in the wrong place. Nothing is going to be handed to you here. Especially, with our running back room. You have to put your head down and go to work, don’t pay attention to all the noise. Eventually your time will come. The biggest thing for me is patience.”

Mellusi on his family keeping him grounded

“It’s big, especially with my dad. With my dad, even if I had a thought of doing something irrational, he wouldn’t let me. It’s about growing up. You have to go through things like this to grow up. My dad had a big help in that.”

Mellusi on his emotions when being put in during crunch time at Notre Dame

“It was a great feeling. It felt like finally, all the hard work is finally paying off.”

Mellusi on his growth as a player

“I think it’s pretty good…just the patience that I’ve had. It’s been really cool.”

Mellusi on earning the coaches’ trust

“I just do what I can control by practicing hard and showing them what I can do. I show them that they can trust me in those situations.”