Clemson did everything in its power to play FSU

Clemson made its position clear on what transpired in Tallahassee, Fla. on Saturday in the lead up to the postponement of the fourth-ranked Tigers contest with Florida State.

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich emphasized that Clemson wanted to play the game and offered solutions for the contest to carry on this past weekend as planned.

Radakovich expressed his displeasure on a media teleconference Sunday night, as the two teams’ were unable reach an agreement to move forward with the game.

“We are obviously disappointed in the way yesterday ended as our team was really looking forward to the game,” Radakovich said.

“We were willing to do whatever was necessary to play while in Tallahassee and we offered additional solutions to make it work and to ensure a safe game to the extent we could,” he continued.

Radakovich went into meticulous detail as he described all of the precautions Clemson took to meet and exceed the protocols for safe play required by the Atlantic Coast Conference and agreed upon by the member schools.

He made it clear that the Tigers intended on playing and even offered up alternative scenarios for the game to take place later in the weekend.

“Upon hearing Florida State’s concerns Clemson offered to undergo another round of testing and came up with different alternatives, even to play the game later on Saturday or Sunday, but we could not come to an agreement,” Radakovich said.

According to Radakovich, Clemson did everything possible to play the game in a safe and responsible matter. It followed the protocols to the letter and took action upon receiving the positive test by isolating the affected player, who did not travel home with the team.

“We did everything in our power to play and followed all agreed upon ACC protocols to do so,” Radakovich said. “We understand that positive tests are a part of our reality and that is why we have protocols.”

Clemson is in contact with the ACC about the possibility of rescheduling the game but Radakovich did not have any further details at the time of the teleconference.