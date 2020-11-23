Swinney: ‘You either trust the test or you don’t’

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is not sure why Florida State did not want to play their game on Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla.

The one thing he feels confident about is that it had nothing to do with COVID-19. Swinney said that was just an excuse by Florida State’s administration to not play the game.

When asked Sunday night during his weekly conference call why he felt the game was postponed, Swinney said he could not answer that, but he knows Clemson met the standards to play that were set forth by the ACC and agreed upon by the member institutions.

“I just know the standard to play was met,” he said. “So, I can’t answer that, I just know they called the game. So now we are changing the rules. You either trust the test or you don’t.”

Swinney was told Florida State had a similar situation with players earlier this year and they decided to leave them at home. The question was then asked if the Tigers’ thought about doing the same in this case.

“So now if guys test negative, we tell guys they can’t play anyway? I don’t know what to tell you on that, you either trust the test or you don’t. It is that simple. That is why we test,” Swinney said. “So, if a guy has an ear ache or a guy has a running nose and he tests negative all week and you say, ‘We are not going to take you’ … you either trust the test or you don’t.

“The rules are what they are. So, there has been plenty of games played this year where guys were (negative) one week and positive the next week. This is a virus. We all know what we are dealing with. The bottom line is the rules were put in play for everyone. We more than met the standard to play, and they made the decision not to play. So, you can say whatever you want to, but I don’t know what their reasoning is.”

Swinney then explained what the symptoms were for the player in question and how Clemon followed the protocols set forth by the ACC.

“It was just mild symptoms. He is a backup offensive lineman. He did not practice Monday. He did not practice Tuesday. They tested him every day and he felt fine,” the Clemson coach said. “He practiced on Wednesday, tested on Wednesday. Practiced on Thursday and tested again on Thursday, just making sure, and he was negative all week.

“As can happen, anything can happen. Again, that is why you test on Friday. We do these things all week and a guy can test negative all week and on Friday be positive. That is why we expanded the rosters. It is not like anybody did not anticipate this. We went from seventy-two to eighty (players), knowing … that is why we wear masks and shields. That is why we have nine buses. That is why we do that, all by the protocols that were set forth by the league.”

