ACC Championship Time Set

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – The 2020 Atlantic Coast Conference Football Championship Game will kick off at 4 p.m. on ABC on Saturday, Dec. 19, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

This year, the ACC Championship Game will feature the league’s top two teams based upon highest winning percentage in conference games. More information on the ACC’s tiebreaker procedures can be found here

Capacity for the event will comply with North Carolina state and local regulations, which currently allows for seven percent capacity at outdoor venues of greater than 10,000 fans. Further information on seating capacity and tickets locations will be updated on theACC.com as it becomes available.

Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, has been the site of nine of the last 10 ACC Football Championship Games. In 2018, the ACC and the Charlotte Sports Foundation reached an agreement to keep the game in Charlotte through 2030.

The winner of the conference championship game has gone on to play in the National Championship Game or compete in the College Football Playoff in each of the previous six seasons.