ACC Championship Time Set

Swinney fires back at Florida State
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney didn’t hold back during his press conference on Tuesday. In this edition of the Two-minute drill some of the highlights from Swinney’s press conference. (…)
Lawrence, players have Swinney’s back
No one knows how much Dabo Swinney cares about the safety of his players more than Trevor Lawrence. Going by the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines set forth by the ACC and by the advice of his medical (…)
Swinney goes scoreboard on FSU giving him advice on being a coach
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell finally agree on something … football coaches are not doctors. The two coaches have had a back-and-forth exchange the last (…)
Finebaum defends Swinney, blames someone else for FSU mess
It is not often Paul Finebaum takes Dabo Swinney’s side on things, but that is exactly what the ESPN personality did Tuesday morning on the Get up show on ESPN. Swinney has been blasted by most in (…)
ESPN announcer says Swinney should have stayed quiet
ESPN announcer and host of its College GameDay Show, Rece Davis, says Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney should have stayed out of the way and not went off on Florida State’s administration like he did during (…)
Tigers not looking ahead as they get set tip off new season on Wednesday
After last season ended abruptly just before tip-off in their second game of the ACC Tournament, Clemson returns to the hardwood as it faces off with Mississippi State in the Space Coast Challenge on (…)
Swinney to FSU, Norvell: ‘I don’t give a crap what they say’
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was fired up again on Monday night after a caller on his weekly call-in radio show asked him more about the postponement of the Tigers’ game with Florida State this past (…)
Two-Minute Drill: Venables on FSU situation, injuries, Pitt
Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables didn’t waste any time turning his players focus to Pitt Saturday morning. In this edition of the Two-Minute drill Venables talks about the players frustrations (…)
FSU’s Norvell keeps spitting out misinformation about Clemson
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said they did not feel comfortable playing Clemson on Saturday because Clemson allowed a player who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday to travel with the (…)