Swinney goes scoreboard on FSU giving him advice on being a coach

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and Florida State head coach Mike Norvell finally agree on something … football coaches are not doctors.

The two coaches have had a back-and-forth exchange the last couple of days following Florida State officials postponing last Saturday’s game in Tallahassee, Fla., after a Clemson player tested positive for COVID-19 the night before.

Swinney has come out and said he wanted to know why they postponed the game because Clemson’s medical staff followed the ACC’s guidelines to a tee and there was no reason to cancel the game based on the protocols being followed. Norvell responded by saying “football coaches are not doctors” and Swinney should not be questioning his medical personnel, though FSU already questioned Clemson’s by postponing the game.

“We are not doctors. We are not trying to be doctors,” Swinney said during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. “I just listen to the doctors. Listen, I am not really worried much about what they say down there in Tallahassee, that is for sure.”

Swinney instead pointed out he trust his doctors at Clemson and he kind of knows what he is doing as a head coach considering he has been doing it for the last twelve years at Clemson.

“I have been in this league eighteen years. I have been the head coach here twelve. They have had three head coaches in four years. So, the decisions that they make, I am not going to worry about advice from Tallahassee,” he said. “I trust the people here and I trust our doctors one hundred percent.”

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame