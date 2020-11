Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following practice on Wednesday.

Swinney updated the overall health status of his team. Told the media about a surgery to a Clemson wide receiver on Wednesday morning and then updated everyone on the status of defensive end Justin Foster.

Here is the latest from the Tigers’ coach as they get set to host Pittsburgh on Saturday at Death Valley. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and will be televised by ESPN.