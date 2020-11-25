Tigers lose a second wide receiver in advance of Pitt game

Third-ranked Clemson will be without another wide receiver when it hosts Pitt on Saturday at Death Valley.

Head coach Dabo Swinney announced after practice on Wednesday that sophomore Joseph Nagata will miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing a procedure to alleviate some of the pain he has been experiencing in his abdomen for most of the season.

Swinney says he expects the wide receiver to be close to hundred percent by as early as the ACC Championship Game, should the Tigers advance to the title game for a sixth straight season.

“We ended up having to do some surgery on him this morning, but we feel like it is going to really help him and hopefully he is going to be back,” Swinney said. “He has been trying to push through this thing, but we did some surgery on him this morning and hopefully it will help him be really hundred percent and full go and be ready by the postseason. That is our goal.”

It has been a tough year for Ngata, who has played in seven games, but has come in and out of the lineup due to the injury. He has seven catches for 83 yards and no touchdowns to this point.

Earlier this week, Swinney announced the Tigers were going to be without fellow sophomore receiver Frank Ladson due to a foot injury for a third straight game as well.

Swinney said he did not want to get into the specifics of the procedure Ngata had on Wednesday morning, but they wanted to alleviate some of the pain he has been having in the stomach area.

Clemson and Pitt will play at 3:30 p.m., Saturday at Death Valley. The game will be televised by ABC.

