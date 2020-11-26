Bockhorst explains why players were so frustrated with FSU

Clemson offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst appreciates head coach Dabo Swinney speaking out on Florida State postponing last week’s game in Tallahassee, Fla.

“We appreciate Coach Swinney stepping up for us and having our backs,” Bockhorst said earlier this week.

The redshirt Junior also spoke on how disappointing the whole situation was considering how careful and meticulous Clemson has been when it comes to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Bockhorst on Swinney’s response to the game being postponed

“The one thing I will say is that Coach Swinney is always going to have the players’ backs, and he’s going to do what’s in the best interest of the players. That’s number one. Number two, I think from a player’s perspective, I know how diligent we’ve been in following our protocol, doing the testing and being socially distanced. Guys really having to sacrifice and not necessarily have that full college experience this year because they know how it could impact the team negatively. It was definitely disappointing to not be able to play the game after knowing how well we followed the protocol. We appreciate Coach Swinney stepping up for us and having our backs, but it is what it is.”

Bockhorst on his reaction to the postponed game

“I was sitting in the tent, about to eat breakfast. Myself and Blake Vinson got there pretty early. We were just waiting around and breakfast did not start on time. That was probably my first indication that something was wrong. When Coach Swinney and Danny Poole came in, that’s when they told us that the game had been cancelled. There was nothing we could really do about it at that point. It was certainly a bizarre experience. I never would have guessed that we would go through something like that. Obviously, this year has created some extenuating circumstances but definitely a weird experience.”

Bockhorst on his injured knee

“I’m feeling great…I definitely would have played last weekend and got to get back into practice last week and start moving around. Obviously, a good sign, the injury wasn’t as catastrophic as it maybe could have been. It was definitely disappointing to not be able to finish the game in Notre Dame. I have to give credit to Mason Trotter for stepping in. I know that’s a stuff spot to be in. I’ve been there before as a backup. You don’t play for a while and then you’re thrust into a game, especially a game like that. That’s a lot to handle, especially for a young guy, but I’m good. I’m in pretty good health.”

Bockhorst on not playing in three weeks

“I think even with a traditional bye week, you have seven extra days, you get to Thursday and Friday before the game, and you’re really just wanting to play. You want to get that monkey off your back, coming off of a loss of a big game like that you want to go out and have something else to analyze and look at and turn the page. It is what it is. I mean it’s bizarre, and it’s definitely not what we would have chosen, but that’s the circumstance we are in.”

Bockhorst on changes players have faced due to COVID this year

“This year has been a bit of an adjustment when it comes to the meeting space versus where we are eating. Typically, in a normal year, those spaces are two separate rooms. You have the eating area then you have the defensive meeting room and offensive meeting room. To minimize the contact with other services and other people, we now have a multiple use space for everybody. The hotel in Tallahassee didn’t have a big enough ballroom, the tent was our everything multi tool to meet and eat and everything else.”