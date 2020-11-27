2021 Texas corner would be ‘mind-blown’ if Clemson offers

In late October, Mansfield (Texas) Lake Ridge cornerback Marvin Covington received his first – and long-awaited – scholarship offer courtesy of Miami.

Since then, the class of 2021 prospect has continued to see his recruitment take off, picking up Division I FBS offers from Mississippi State, TCU, Texas Tech, Baylor, Houston and North Texas.

“It’s exciting. It’s a dream come true,” Covington told The Clemson Insider, talking about the recent flurry of offers. “It’s always something that I’ve dreamed of, and now that it’s happening, it’s like ‘dang!’ But you know, being that it was late, it was kind of like a ‘dang, what’s going on?’ Then when it finally happened, it just felt unreal.”

Along with the schools that have offered him thus far, Clemson is showing substantial interest in Covington, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior who is optimistic the Tigers will enter the mix with an offer of their own moving forward based on what he has heard from the coaching staff.

“I know that they’re pushing towards an offer, hopefully,” he said. “It sounds like it, talking to the coaches. But I’m just really excited that Clemson has an interest in me.”

The Tigers initiated contact with Covington’s father late last month, and Covington has since communicated with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed as well as defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

What has been the Tigers’ message to the standout Lone Star State recruit?

“Keep playing, keep working, keep hustling,” Covington said.

If the offer from Clemson comes to fruition for Covington, it will have a major impact on his recruitment, as you would expect.

“Man, that would be a dream come true,” he said. “That’s an accomplishment and a milestone, really. I would probably be mind-blown if they came through with an offer.”

Covington said he plans to wait until National Signing Day in February to ink with a school, though his goal is to render his college choice by the time his school’s Christmas break rolls around.

Distance will not be a factor in his commitment decision, said Covington, who is more concerned with coaching relationships and simply finding the right fit when it comes to choosing where he will continue his career as a student-athlete at the next level.

“The most important factors to making a decision are probably just building a relationship with the coaches and seeing if I can feel myself there at that program or any program,” he said.

What will the program that lands Covington’s signature be getting in him as a cornerback?

“Lockdown,” he said. “Put me on one side, shut it down – you don’t have to worry about that side for the rest of the game.”

