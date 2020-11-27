Clemson Athletics' latest COVID-19 report

Clemson Athletics completed 1,277 COVID-19 PCR tests on student-athletes and staff from Nov. 20 to Nov. 26. A total of ten individuals tested positive, including eight student-athletes and two staff, or 0.8% positive.

Since June 1, Clemson student-athletes and athletic staff have completed 18,154 COVID-19 PCR tests, with 212 positive results (166 student-athletes, 46 staff), 1.2% positive, and no hospitalizations.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

