Clemson releases inactive list for Pitt game

Clemson’s Football Program released its inactive list for today’s game against Pitt.

The Tigers are without key players in the secondary with safeties Lannden Zanders and Jayln Phillps and cornerback Sheridan Jones.

Clemson will need other players to step up against Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett. Here is the full list of players who are unavailable for today’s game:

The following players on Clemson’s roster are not expected to be available for today’s game: DE Justin Foster, S Jake Herbstreit, WR Tye Herbstreit, CB Sheridan Jones, WR Frank Ladson Jr., CB Jack McCall, LB Matt McMahan, WR Joseph Ngata, DT Ruke Orhorhoro, S Jalyn Phillips, QB Taisun Phommachanh, TE Luke Price, WR Justyn Ross, WR Drew Swinney, OL John Williams, DT Tré Williams and S Lannden Zanders