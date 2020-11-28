Clemson takes out its frustration on Pitt in the first half

Football

November 28, 2020

Some wondered if third-ranked Clemson would be rusty after not playing in 21 days.

The Tigers were not rusty. Instead they were mad.

After Florida State suddenly postponed last week’s game in Tallahassee, Fla., giving the Tigers a weekend they did not want off, especially coming off a loss at Notre Dame on Nov. 7 and a bye week, they took out their frustration against Pitt.

Clemson scored a record 31 first-quarter points thanks to two Trevor Lawrence touchdown passes and three interceptions by the defense. Lawrence, who was seeing his first action in five weeks, completed 17-of-25 passes for 302 yards as the Tigers took a 38-10 lead into the locker room at Death Valley.

Besides Lawrence’s two touchdown passes, the Tigers also got a two-yard touchdown run from running back Travis Etienne and a one-yard score from backup Lyn-J Dixon in the first quarter. Kicker B.T. Potter added a 46-yard field goal, as well.

Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell caught 4 pass for 150 yards, including a 43-yard touchdown reception. He also had a 70-yard reception to set up another score.

On the defensive side, the Tigers got interceptions from freshman Malcolm Greene, Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, all in the first quarter, which all led to touchdowns for the Tigers.

