Powell shines in career game on Senior Day at Death Valley

Fifth-year senior Cornell Powell has patiently waited for his time to shine at Clemson and has done just that throughout this season, including during Saturday’s game against Pittsburgh on Senior Day at Death Valley.

Powell set a new career-high with 176 receiving yards on six catches and scored on a long reception in the third-ranked Tigers’ 52-17 victory over the Panthers.

The Greenville, N.C., native – who chose to stick it out at Clemson instead of transferring like so many other players in this day and age of college football – ran wide open over the middle of the field on a flea flicker play in the first quarter, hauling in a pass from Trevor Lawrence for a 43-yard touchdown, his fourth of the season.

After having to wait for an expanded role on Clemson’s offense while playing behind a bunch of stars in the receiving corps over the last several years, Powell has taken advantage of increased opportunities in 2020.

The 6-foot, 210-pound product of J.H. Rose High School entered Saturday’s game ranked third on the team in catches (31) and receiving yards (418) behind Amari Rodgers and Travis Etienne, respectively, and is now tied for second on the team with four touchdown receptions. He came into this season with 40 career receptions for 329 yards and three touchdowns in 42 games.

Prior to his career day against the Panthers, Powell posted six catches for 161 yards, including a 53-yard touchdown, at then-No. 4 Notre Dame on Nov. 7. A week earlier vs. Boston College, Powell recorded a career-high 11 receptions for 105 yards. He shared team offensive player of the game honors in both contests, and his 11 catches against the Eagles tied for 10th-most in a game in school history.

