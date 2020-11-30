Swinney explains why he was passionate about FSU postponement

Though he is not as mad as he was last week, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is still a little salty towards Florida State.

On his weekly call-in show Monday night, Swinney called out the Seminoles again for postponing their game with the third-ranked Tigers on Nov. 21.

Swinney’s aggravation comes from the fact his players were robbed of an opportunity to play a game, especially in a year when they fought so hard to make sure they can play football during this global pandemic.

“These kids fought to change the narrative and now we have played nine games, should have played ten,” he said. “No reason why we didn’t play that tenth game, period.”

Swinney again put the blame on the Seminoles, who postponed the game due to Clemson having a player test positive for COVID-19 the night before the game. However, Clemson followed all protocols set forth by the ACC on how they handled the situation.

Clemson, who beat Pitt this past Saturday at Death Valley, even offered to retest the entire team and coaches to assure playing possibly later that night, the following Sunday or Monday, but FSU said no to the offer. Clemson had zero positives on Sunday and all throughout the week they tested negative for the virus.

“And that is why I was passionate about what happened down in Tallahassee because (our players) fought to play and for people to say it was something we did, no we didn’t do anything,” Swinney said. “We did everything right and they deserved the opportunity that they had fought for.”

Florida State had to postpone last Saturday’s game at Virginia, again cancelling the day of the game. Like Clemson, Virginia had flown down, but learned the Seminoles only had 44 players available to play, which was well below the minimum standard of 53 required to play a game by the ACC.

Florida State’s issues with COVID-19 positives and contact tracing led to the cancellation of this week’s game at Duke. With one week left in the regular season, it seems unlikely the Seminoles will play another game this year.

A win at Virginia Tech this week could clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game for the Tigers (8-1, 7-1 ACC), meaning they will likely have no need to play the Seminoles in a makeup game on Dec. 12, plus Clemson has made it clear they do not want to make another trip to Tallahassee due to the expensive nature of the trip.

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall said on Monday he has no interest in returning to Tallahassee, either.

It is time to get ready for another great Clemson Christmas. The best collection of Clemson ornaments and other fine gifts are available at Clemson Variety & Frame