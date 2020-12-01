College Football Playoff Committee releases new ranking

By December 1, 2020 7:10 pm

The College Football Playoff Committee released its new ranking Tuesday night.

Clemson (8-1, 7-1 ACC) remained No. 3 in the rankings. Alabama was No. 1 followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State to round out the top four.

The top four teams qualify for the College Football Playoff, which is set to be played on Jan. 1 with the semifinal matchups at the Sugar and Rose Bowls.

The CFP Committee’s final ranking will be released on Dec. 20, the day after conference championship games are completed.

College Football Playoff Ranking

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Clemson
  4. Ohio State
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Florida
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Georgia
  9. Iowa State
  10. Miami
  11. Oklahoma
  12. Indiana
  13. BYU
  14. Northwestern
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Wisconsin
  17. UNC
  18. Coastal Carolina
  19. Iowa
  20. USC
  21. Marshall
  22. Washington
  23. Oregon
  24. Tulsa
  25. Louisiana

