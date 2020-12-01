College Football Playoff Committee releases new ranking

The College Football Playoff Committee released its new ranking Tuesday night.

Clemson (8-1, 7-1 ACC) remained No. 3 in the rankings. Alabama was No. 1 followed by Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State to round out the top four.

The top four teams qualify for the College Football Playoff, which is set to be played on Jan. 1 with the semifinal matchups at the Sugar and Rose Bowls.

The CFP Committee’s final ranking will be released on Dec. 20, the day after conference championship games are completed.

College Football Playoff Ranking

Alabama Notre Dame Clemson Ohio State Texas A&M Florida Cincinnati Georgia Iowa State Miami Oklahoma Indiana BYU Northwestern Oklahoma State Wisconsin UNC Coastal Carolina Iowa USC Marshall Washington Oregon Tulsa Louisiana

