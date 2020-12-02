Swinney's Wednesday Practice Report

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke to the media following practice Wednesday night as the third-ranked Tigers get set to play Virginia Tech Saturday night in Blacksburg, Va.

Swinney gave the latest injury updates in advance of Saturday’s game, as well as updated wide receiver Justyn Ross and spoke about the ACC’s decision to change the schedule, ending the Tigers’ regular season after Saturday’s game.

